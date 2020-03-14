BC Ferries has announced it will be reducing service and closing the Pacific Buffet to prevent the spread of illness. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cuts back service, closes Pacific Buffet to avoid spread of illness

Sailings to still run on odd hours as usual

BC Ferries is reducing the number of sailings between Vancouver and Victoria and closing the Pacific Buffet in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

On March 14, the ferry company announced that it would be cutting back service on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route for March 15 and 16.

READ ALSO: Self-isolation on lower decks due to COVID-19 prohibited, says B.C. Ferries CEO

The reduction in sailings is a result of a recent downturn in the number of passengers using the ferries as more people are opting to self-quarantine, a BC Ferries spokesperson said on Saturday afternoon. The ferries will still operate on all the odd hours as usual.

On March 15, cancelled sailings departing Swartz Bay include the noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. sailings. The same times are also cancelled for sailings departing Tsawwassen.

For March 16, the noon sailing departing Swartz Bay is cancelled and the 2 p.m. departing Tsawwassen is cancelled.

READ ALSO: Strong winds hit South Island leaving almost 6,000 without power

BC Ferries has also temporarily closed the Pacific Buffet – typically available on the Spirit of Vancouver Island, the Spirit of British Columbia and the Coastal Celebration vessels – upon advice from health officials.

Customers with reservations on cancelled sailings will receive emails explaining the situation and either be accommodated on another sailing or offered a refund.

Passengers are invited to keep up to date on the current conditions of scheduled sailings by following @BCFerries on Twitter, visiting the website or calling 1-888-223-3779.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BCFerriesCoronavirusTsawwassen

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Self-isolation on lower decks due to COVID-19 prohibited, says B.C. Ferries CEO
Next story
Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Port Alberni, ACRD open joint Emergency Operations Centre to keep ahead of COVID-19

No cases of COVID-19 in Alberni Valley, says ACRD official

Alberni Valley agencies focus on vulnerable citizens as concern over COVID-19 grows

CMHA coordinates efforts so people living in poverty ‘don’t get missed’

Port Alberni’s tourist train will return for summer 2020

City council earmarks funding for shortened route during latest budget meeting

BC Rugby suspends weekend games, any out-of-province travel over COVID-19

League taking cautious approach in wake of pandemic status

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Village of Pemberton confirms two local cases of coronavirus

Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and other coronavirus-related items

Action comes as a response to people profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic

BC Ferries cuts back service, closes Pacific Buffet to avoid spread of illness

Sailings to still run on odd hours as usual

Not COVID-19: Here’s a look at what else happened this week in B.C.

A million-dollar coffee run, a costly pet scam, road rage caught on video and more

Self-isolation on lower decks due to COVID-19 prohibited, says B.C. Ferries CEO

B.C. Premier Horgan says PM Trudeau to take issue up with Transport Canada

Vancouver Island man refusing to move bylaw-defying tiny home from his property

Cowichan Valley Regional Disrict gives Vic Tyler until March 15 to remove Cowichan riverfront home

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

Most Read