BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

All passengers hoping to travel on BC Ferries starting Monday (June 15) will be required to bring a face covering, and to wear it when COVID-19 physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The corporation announced the news earlier this month. The rule will apply to all trips longer than 30 minutes, even if passengers remain in the car the whole time. For routes under 30 minutes, passengers are still asked to have a face covering if they cannot maintain distancing.

Passengers will be asked at boarding if they have a face covering or mask, and will not be allowed to board if they do not have one. BC Ferries will not provide masks, but children two or younger will not need to have one.

