The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Cowichan. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries pulls out ‘paper charts’ after problem with navigation system

Queen of Cowichan sailing between West Vancouver and Nanaimo delayed by an hour

A mechanical problem with the Queen of Cowichan’s navigational system put the vessel an hour behind schedule this morning.

According to a service notice from BC Ferries, the 8:25 a.m. ferry resumed service at 9:25 a.m. from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay.

The ferry company initially posted on social media about “an issue with the electronic chart system,” but just before 9 a.m., advised travellers that “paper charts have been sourced and loading will commence shortly.”

BC Ferries asked that travellers with reservations arrive at the check-in window at the time noted in their booking confirmations, despite the delay.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced as a result of this mechanical issue,” the service notice added.

For sailing schedules and more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

