The BC Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries reopening cafeterias on certain vessels

Travellers will be able to get hot menu items on three routes

BC Ferries travellers can once again get a hot meal while in transit.

The ferry corporation announced today, June 18, that it is resuming limited food service on select routes, including Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay, Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay-Langdale.

Customers will be able to buy burgers, chicken strips, fries, packaged pastries and some other food items, plus coffee, tea and other beverages. All hot food will be served in packaging for customers to take to their vehicles and the outer deck, as cafeteria seating will be limited.

On the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route, some sandwiches and other pre-made food will be available for purchase in addition to coffee, tea and other beverages.

“BC Ferries is ensuring the safety of passengers and crew by supporting physical distancing in food service areas, enhancing cleaning and sanitization efforts and reducing the number of touch points,” the release noted.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips


B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for 'sometime next week'

Most Read