BC Ferries sailings fill up quickly after Friday cancellations due to high winds

BC Ferries experienced heavy traffic on Feb. 27 following cancellations the day before due to strong winds and adverse weather. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries terminals filled up quickly on Saturday as sailings resumed after all trips were cancelled the day before due to high winds and adverse weather

The cancellations began early Feb. 26 with the 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings. By mid-morning, BC Ferries had cancelled the rest of the day’s sailings.

Passengers heading to their destinations a day late were quick to scoop their tickets the next morning. By 8 a.m., BC Ferries announced that the 9 a.m. and the 11 a.m. sailings on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route were full and the next available sailing was at 1 p.m. – though, by that time, the sailing was already 70 per cent full.

#BCFHeadsUp #SwartzBay – #Tsawwassen now ticketing for the 1pm sailing – 30% available vehicle deck space. Reserved traffic for 9am & 11am sailings moving normally. We recommend considering travel from Nanaimo as an alternate route. More details here: https://t.co/PkZvIORih7 ^ta — BC Ferries | Travel safe. Wear a mask. (@BCFerries) February 27, 2021

On the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route, BC Ferries reported that by 8:30 a.m., the morning sailings were at capacity and the 1 p.m. was already nearly 50 per cent full.

BC Ferries is continually updating the Travel Advisory tab, the Current Conditions tab and the BC Ferries Twitter.

