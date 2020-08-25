BC Ferries staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

BC Ferries is reminding riders of its health safety protocols after an employee notified the company they tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, spokesperson Deborah Marshall noted public health officials use contact tracing to ensure anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case is followed up with. If public health officials determine there may be a broader public exposure risk, they will issue a public notification.

The company did not confirm where in the organization the staff member works.

RELATED: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

In recent months, BC Ferry Service instituted a number of procedures to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Those including additional cleaning, physical distancing protocols, and mandatory use of face coverings while on BC Ferries propert and vessels.

The ferry service implemented a mandatory mask policy for riders and staff at all terminals and aboard all vessels on Monday.

Masks are not mandatory while inside a vehicle, eating, for children under two, or anyone with a medical condition precluding them from wearing one.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Just Posted

San Group preps Port Alberni remanufacturing site for warehouses

Buildings will be used to store finished lumber right out of the kilns until they can be shipped

QUINN’S QUIPS: Annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni always yields surprises

Editor Susie Quinn talks about annual photo special

Mural near Harbour Quay entrance completed

Artists in the ‘touch-up’ stage after rain delay

Nuu-chah-nulth storytellers present online writing workshop

Three members of the Ucluelet First Nation will demonstrate the power of history and storytelling

Vehicle fire extinguished near Cathedral Grove

Highway 4 in and out of Port Alberni closed for ‘safety reasons’

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

BC Ferries staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Most Read