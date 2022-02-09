(BC Ferries photo)

(BC Ferries photo)

BC Ferries to add 1% fuel surcharge to major routes, remove rebate from others

The surcharge amounts to 55 cents per vehicle and 15 cents per adult foot passenger

Effective March 1, BC Ferries will add a fuel surcharge of one per cent to ticket prices to offset the rising price of fuel.

Overall cost increases will be 55 cents for a vehicle and 15 cents for adult foot passengers on the main Vancouver to Vancouver Island routes.

The surcharge will not be in effect for Port Hardy – Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert – Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy – or Central Coast routes. Instead, the 1.5 per cent fuel rebate will be removed.

BC Ferries says surcharges and rebates are used intermittently to offset fluctuations in fuel costs. The company has been instituting rebates and surcharges over the last 17 years. A fuel rebate was in place on the Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes for much of the pandemic but was removed on Nov. 3, 2021. That rebate amounted to 10 cents for foot passengers and 30 cents for a vehicle.

Mark Collins, president and CEO of BC Ferries said at the most recent annual general meeting that fuel is one of the largest expenses for the company. BC Ferries is working on electrifying their fleet and aims to bring on 12 to 14 fully electric vessels by 2032.

For the larger vessels that service Vancouver to Vancouver Island routes, the company is looking at alternative fuel sources like liquified natural gas instead of diesel as electrification of the larger vessels is not possible with current battery technology.

READ MORE: BC Ferries aims to have 12-14 fully electric vessels by 2032

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferry

Previous story
Why Black Press Media is turning Facebook commenting off on COVID-related stories
Next story
B.C. opposition parties take aim after NDP’s throne speech

Just Posted

Alberni Valley artist Sarah Williams built up her painting portfolio at the beginning with a series of fairytale paintings and bridal jewelry. See her journey come to life in ‘Transformation of Life; A Journey,’ her exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, throughout February. Pictured: ‘Let the Energy Flow,’ acrylic on canvas. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist follows her inspiration in newest exhibit

Port Alberni City Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni looks for input on updated Official Community Plan

Mat Kelly and Gavin Purewal of the Port Alberni Black Sheep team up to take down a UVic player during BC Rugby action in Port Alberni on Feb. 5. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to UVic in spring rugby opener

Jean Kanngiesser is the president of the Canadian Council of the Blind in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni recognizes White Cane Week