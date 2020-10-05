FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau responds to questions during a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A provincial election will be held in British Columbia on October 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

The BC Greens leader promised $1 billion in mental health funding over four years at a press conference in Victoria on Monday (Oct. 5).

Sonia Furstenau made the election pledge as candidates entered the third week of a snap five-week election campaign.

The funding would go towards a “comprehensive suite of initiatives” focused on increasing accessibility to mental health services.

Furstenau said that mental health is just as crucial as physical health if B.C. hopes to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder
Next story
Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels good

Just Posted

Mother bear and three young cubs killed in car crash near Ucluelet

“Sadly, there are bears that are hit and killed by vehicles every year,” said Bob Hansen of WildSafeBC

BC VOTES 2020: Helen Poon advocates for small business and families in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Helen Poon is a BC Liberal candidate in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Josie Osborne wants to work for the people of Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Josie Osborne is a BC NDP candidate in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Evan Jolicoeur sees a Green future in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Evan Jolicoeur is running as a BC Green Party candidate in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Independent candidate Graham Hughes wants change in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Graham Hughes is running as an Independent in the 2020 provincial election

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Missing Duncan man located by RCMP

UPDATE: North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say the man reported missing on Oct. 5,… Continue reading

North Island First Nations offering harm reduction for severe alcoholism

The Gwa’dzi Managed Alcohol Program aims to help chronic alcoholics recover their lives

Most Read