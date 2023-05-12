The landscape is dotted with power lines and poles as smoke from wildfires burning in the area fills the air while motorists travel on the Trans-Canada Highway near Walhachin, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. BC Hydro is expecting potentially record-breaking demand on the power system as the province enters what is forecast to be a blistering heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The landscape is dotted with power lines and poles as smoke from wildfires burning in the area fills the air while motorists travel on the Trans-Canada Highway near Walhachin, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. BC Hydro is expecting potentially record-breaking demand on the power system as the province enters what is forecast to be a blistering heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Hydro predicting record-breaking power usage as heat descends on the province

Power company says its system can meet the additional demand

BC Hydro is expecting potentially record-breaking demand on the power system as British Columbia and Alberta enter what’s forecast to be a blistering heat wave.

The company says if Monday’s forecast holds, peak hourly demand could go as high as 7,800 megawatt hours, about 1,300 more than is typical for May.

It says historically the province hasn’t recorded anything above 7,500 megawatts in May.

Environment Canada is forecasting daytime temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal in parts of both provinces over the next several days, with heat peaking Sunday through Tuesday in the high 20s to low 30s.

BC Hydro says its system can meet the additional demand which is only about two-thirds of what’s typically recorded on the coldest days of the year.

It says previously planned outages are being cancelled where possible to ensure customers have access to the electricity they need to keep cool.

Meanwhile, high streamflow advisories cover much B.C. as the rising temperatures increase the risk of flooding from melting snow in the mountains.

The Alberta government declared a provincial state of emergency last weekend in response to wildfires that have forced thousands of people from their homes.

READ MORE: Hectares burned in B.C. wildfires four times higher as high heat moves in

READ MORE: B.C. prepares for 1st heat wave of season; increase in wildfire, flood risks

BCHydroHeat wave

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Patrol car rammed, officer hurt, suspect shot in B.C. RCMP parking lot
Next story
Cops for Cancer team features 19 riders from across Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The Penticton Vees battle the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the 2023 Fred Page Cup Finals. The mayors of the B.C. cities have made a friendly bet ahead of the series. (Photo- Jack Murray)
Mayors of Penticton, Port Alberni make bet ahead of BCHL Finals

The 19-rider 2023 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team includes five West Shore RCMP officers, two from Saanich and one from the Canadian Military Police based in Esquimalt. The team that will ride the Island to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society this fall was announced May 12 at St. Margaret’s School in Saanich. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Cops for Cancer team features 19 riders from across Vancouver Island

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, left, elected Chief Councillor with Tseshaht First Nation, and Evan Cook, Huu-ay-aht First Nations councillor, on May 11, 2023 announce a partnership between the nations to build a new hotel in the Alberni Valley. (MELISSA BIGMORE PHOTO)
Huu-ay-aht, Tseshaht First Nations agree to build first new hotel in Port Alberni since 1980

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Ethan Bono tangles up Penticton Vees defenceman Gabriel Guilbault at the end boards during the second period of the Bulldogs’ BC Hockey League home game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (KAICEE TROTT/ Special to the AV News)
Penticton Vees, Alberni Valley Bulldogs ready to make history in BCHL Finals