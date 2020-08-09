Elsie Lake Reservoir and Dam, as seen from an aerial view. (PHOTO COURTESY BC HYDRO)

BC Hydro urges caution over planned flow increases on Ash River

River flow increases will assist fish migration, but could pose safety risk to humans

BC Hydro will be releasing three pulse flows from Elsie Dam down the Ash River to assist with steelhead passage at Dickson and Lanterman Falls.

Over a three-day period, done three different times, BC Hydro will increase Ash River flow to mimic a small storm event and have flows shape to rise up to 9 m3/s before dropping back down to the minimum 3.5 m3/s flow. These migration flows are set for Aug. 11-13, Aug. 18-20, and Aug. 25-27.

The flow rates provide additional water flow for steelhead to move past and upstream of natural river obstacles such as Dickson Falls and Lanterman Falls and into Dickson Lake.

Water released below the dam is not used for power generation.

“We have placed public safety signage immediately below Elsie Dam to Dickson Lake, and the outlet of the lake advising people of the dates and the change in river flows,” explained BC Hydro spokesperson Karla Louwers.

“The highest public safety risk will be the late afternoon on Aug. 11, 18 and 25 when we almost triple the river flow in a few hours. It’s not a lot of water in the grand scheme of things, but it could get people in trouble if they are in the river. Please be cautious.”

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictFish

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

Just Posted

VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Gurdeep Pandher spreads joy through dance, forms cross-cultural connections amid pandemic

BC Hydro urges caution over planned flow increases on Ash River

River flow increases will assist fish migration, but could pose safety risk to humans

Indigenous regalia stolen from car in Port Alberni

RCMP are asking for information on three ceremonial items

Scammers use Port Alberni RCMP number for fraud call

Caller demanded person buy bitcoin to avoid arrest

Coulson makes teddy bear donation to Port Alberni Toy Run

Toy Run selling teddy bears to make up for lost revenue during COVID-19

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

She had last been seen going for a walk on Aug. 6

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Fitness non-profit challenges citizens to invent a game to be physically active

The campaign was launched after a study showed only 4.8 per cent of children and youths in Canada met required standards of the 24-hour movement guidelines

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

Vancouver Island team takes on wacky challenges of world’s largest scavenger hunt

Greatest International Scavenger Hunt taking place Aug. 1-8

Most Read