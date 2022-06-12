Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Liberals vote to begin name change consultations at Penticton convention

Change part of new leader Kevin Falcon’s plans ahead of 2024 election

British Columbia’s Liberal party says its delegates have voted to begin a process to potentially change the party name.

This comes as about 800 members gathered at a convention in Penticton this weekend to welcome new leader Kevin Falcon and map strategy ahead of the scheduled fall 2024 provincial election.

Falcon, who won the leadership race earlier this year, says in a release that the party’s name “must be one that reflects a diverse and inclusive big-tent coalition.”

He says every member will have the chance to vote on a new proposed name or to keep the current one by the end of the year.

The party says it plans to appoint an executive to form a name change committee.

The B.C. Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party and have described themselves as a “made-in-B.C. free enterprise coalition.”

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Kevin Falcon wins B.C. Liberal leadership race

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsBC politicsBritish Columbia

Previous story
One dead, two injured after explosion, fire in downtown Vancouver hotel: officials
Next story
Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister

Just Posted

Grace Martin, left, Sophie VanBergen and Sejal Golemba hold flags in preparation for a Pride Week parade at École Alberni Elementary on Monday, May 30, 2022. Sixteen classes of students paraded around the front field for two laps, with Port Alberni-based drag queen Miss Frida as Grand Marshal. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
École Alberni Elementary celebrates Pride Week with parade

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Bombers goaltender Callum Tung moves up to Alberni Valley Bulldogs

The shuttered Port Alberni Youth Centre on Cedarwood Street was the scene of another small fire late on June 9, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Abandoned cooking fire threatens old school in Port Alberni

Nucii Building C, which is located on the Redford Street and Fifth Avenue corner, received an award of merit at the VIREB Commercial Building Awards. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
PROGRESS 2022: Uchucklesaht breathes new life into Redford site in Port Alberni