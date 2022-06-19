BC SPCA is seeing cat hoarder situations become more common, leading to crowding in the society’s shelters. (Black Press Media file)

BC SPCA is seeing cat hoarder situations become more common, leading to crowding in the society’s shelters. (Black Press Media file)

BC SPCA halves cat adoption fees to ease shelter crowding

Society says it’s seen a spike in massive donations from hoarder situations

The BC SPCA is halving the cost of adopting a cat in the hopes they will be able to clear out some of the kitties crowding shelters throughout the province.

Covid, inflation and mental health challenges are seeing more and more felines filling up the society’s locations, as well as large numbers of cats from cat hoarders becoming more common.

“Our shelters are overwhelmed with cats as we’ve been responding to many cases this year where up to 100 cats are being rescued at one time from hoarding situations,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA. “Just this month we took in 120 cats from a property in northern B.C. and these kinds of cases are happening all around the province. This time of year is always very busy with incoming animals and these large-scale intakes place additional demands on our facilities and resources.”

Chortyk adds that as well as freeing space and finding cats new homes, the society hopes the fee reduction will allow them to focus on animals who have been abused or neglected.

People interested in adoptions can find more at the BC SPCA’s website at spca.bc.ca/adopt.

ALSO READ: Parks Canada to monitor grizzly cub orphaned when mother hit by truck

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AnimalsBCSPCAPetsWest Shore

Previous story
VIDEO: Osoyoos rattlesnake hitches ride in Ferrari to Vancouver
Next story
National campaign documenting online hate against women, pushing for change

Just Posted

Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Port Alberni city hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley voters could vote by mail in 2022 municipal election

Large landing barge on shore of Great Central Lake. One man on the shoreline. The barge is carrying boy scouts and their leaders, and some vehicles. 18 men and boys in total. One truck has a canopy on it with a woman standing outside. Painted on the door of the truck “Art Skipsey Sash and Door”. Front of the barge has a gang plank that is open. Painted on the side of the barge “B.C. FOREST-SERVICE”. On the back written in blue ink “Sat.1:30 pm 1st Sept/ 1951 / at N.W. end of / Great Central Lake , on the / Della Falls trip.” This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN20251 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Great Central Lake

Peter Wienold, centre, and Elliot Drew of Portal Players Dramatic Society, shake hands with Amit Chandra Shekar of San Group on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the community excellence awards gala after Shekar announced a donation to PPDS to help operate the Capitol Theatre. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Capitol Theatre receives cash infusion from San Group donation

Pop-up banner image ×