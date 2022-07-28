Macy the kitten is recovering from an amputation of her leg at the Williams Lake SPCA after she was found injured alongside the highway. (SPCA photo)

Macy the kitten is recovering from an amputation of her leg at the Williams Lake SPCA after she was found injured alongside the highway. (SPCA photo)

BC SPCA seeks help for amputee kitten in Williams Lake

Macy the kitten is recovering after she was found along highway with shattered hip

  • Jul. 28, 2022 10:46 a.m.
  • News

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help Macy, a feral kitten found on the side of the highway near Williams Lake by a good Samaritan.

“The good Samaritan was driving home when she noticed a ‘lump’ on the white line on the edge of the road,” said Liz Dighton, manager, BC SPCA Williams Lake and district. “She wasn’t sure what it was but when she turned around to check she found the helpless kitten. She wrapped her up in a towel, placed her on the passenger seat and reached out to her daughter to help her find the closest veterinary clinic.”

When Macy arrived at the clinic, she was examined and it was determined that she had a broken femur that most likely came from being hit or run over by a vehicle. “The break was so severe amputation was the only option,” said Dighton. “She also had internal parasites but was in overall good health.”

Macy is currently recovering from her surgery at the BC SPCA and will be placed with a foster to continue her healing.

“Macy hisses when she first sees you but she quickly relaxes and becomes a friendly, sweet girl once she knows you are willing to pet her and stroke her head,” according to Dighton. “Back scratches and chin rubs turn her into a purr machine. She just loves it when people spend time with her.”

In addition to her surgery, Macy will require weeks of on-going care at the BC SPCA as well as vaccinations, de-worming, and pain control.

She will also be spayed and once she has recovered she will be available for adoption.

The BC SPCA is asking anyone who would like to help support Macy and other animals’ recoveries to please visit: medical.spca.bc.ca.

Read more: Injured cat abandoned at Chilcotin transfer station recovering at Williams Lake SPCA


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCACaribooCatsWilliams Lake

Previous story
Fill your pack with snacks, scientists need to know how neat B.C. nature is
Next story
Project tracking COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care paused due to lack of data

Just Posted

Ursula Holmes volunteers with myriad organizations in the Alberni Valley. “Volunteering is something I have always enjoyed,” she says. (ORLANDO DELANO/ Special to the AV News)
VALLEY SENIORS: Ursula Holmes is busy as ever, volunteering for The Attic and more

David Symington of the Port Alberni Black Sheep leads young rugby players in a drill during a BC Grassroots Rugby camp on July 13. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni rugby summer camps grow in popularity

(John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Alberni Valley Hospice Society brings back Butterfly Effect event

Port Alberni’s Maxx Bodaly gets some air as he takes off from the starting line at Rumble on the Runway in Port McNeill on Sunday, July 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Drag racers in Port Alberni are keeping the dream alive that they will race again