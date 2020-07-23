A BC SPCA constable removes an overheated dog from a vehicle. Leaving pets inside vehicles during summer is never a good idea. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

BC SPCA launches ‘No Hot Pet’ campaign to keep animals safe

The BC SPCA receives nearly 1,000 calls each year to rescue animals left inside hot vehicles

The BC SPCA is inviting animal lovers around the province to participate in a campaign to raise awareness around the dangers of leaving your pet alone in your car on a hot summer day.

Those who take the “No Hot Pets” pledge are asked to not only keep their pets safe this summer but to also warn others about the hazards of leaving animals alone in vehicles.

“The death of a pet left in a hot car is a completely preventable tragedy, and by taking the BC SPCA pledge people can help us raise awareness and save lives,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

According to Chortyk, the BC SPCA receives nearly 1,000 calls each year to rescue animals left inside vehicles on hot days.

“We know that people love their pets and would never knowingly put them in danger, but many pet guardians are just unaware of how quickly their pets can suffer when left in a vehicle in warm weather,” said Chortyk. “Even parked in the shade, with windows cracked open, the temperatures inside a vehicle can become deadly.”

READ MORE: BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

She added that dogs don’t sweat like humans do and can’t release heat from their bodies at the same rate, and are more susceptible to succumbing to heatstroke and heat exhaustion in a shorter period of time.

“Signs of heatstroke include exaggerated panting, rapid or erratic pulse, salivating, anxious or staring expression, weakness or lack of coordinated, vomiting, convulsions and collapse,” she said.

READ MORE: BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

The BC SPCA recommends taking the following steps if you spot a dog left alone in a car on a hot day:

  1. If the animal is showing clear signs of heatstroke or distress, call your local animal control agency, police, RCMP or the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722. Do not attempt to break a window to rescue an animal – not only do you risk injuring the animal, but only RCMP, local police and BC SPCA Special Constables have the authority to enter a vehicle lawfully to help an animal.
  2. If the animal is not in distress, but you are concerned, note the license plate and vehicle description and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately. You may wish to stay with the vehicle to monitor the situation until the owner returns.

Pet owners can take the “No Hots Pledge” at spca.bc.ca/nohotpets.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsPets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care
Next story
Tories, NDP call on ethics watchdog to launch new probe of Morneau over WE trips

Just Posted

Bamfield, Anacla deserve safe access road, ombudsperson says

Roger Harris puts responsibility on B.C. gov’t to upgrade road after fatal bus crash

Hey, Port Alberni! July 23, 2020 is a Day in Your Life!

Take a photo on this day and submit it for our annual souvenir edition

Port Alberni Port Authority says foreign vessels are following COVID-19 regulations

Shore leave is available to all asymptomatic seafarers on the vessel

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberley and Port Alberni all topped the list

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club is getting younger

Sunday, July 26 will be a two-man best ball sponsored by Alberni Auto Group

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

Most Read