(BC Transit Photo)

BC Transit to offer free bus services in Port Alberni on Election Day

Alberni Valley residents will be able to ride the bus for free on Election Day

Alberni Valley residents will be able to ride the bus for free on Election Day on Monday, Oct. 21.

The City of Port Alberni, in collaboration with BC Transit and Diversified Transportation, is offering free busing on Oct. 21 to encourage residents to vote without having to incur expenses to get to the polls. The cost is covered by the marketing budget that BC Transit holds for the city.

Free transit will be available on all conventional routes and handyDART services.

The bus schedule will be the same as normal Monday services.

