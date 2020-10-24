Josie Osborne took this selfie outside of the polling station at the Friendship Centre on Oct. 24. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Josie Osborne took this selfie outside of the polling station at the Friendship Centre on Oct. 24. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

BC VOTES 2020: NDP Josie Osborne declared the winner in Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding

Follow along with live election results

With 99 of 99 ballot boxes counted, BC NDP candidate Josie Osborne has been declared the preliminary winner of the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding, with 57 percent of the popular vote.

“I’m feeling really great,” said Osborne on Saturday night after the winner had been announced. “I’m feeling so incredibly proud of my volunteers and the campaign we ran.”

Osborne will be taking the seat of long-time NDP MLA Scott Fraser, who announced in September that he would not be seeking re-election. Fraser had served as an MLA in B.C. since 2005.

READ MORE: Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser won’t seek re-election

“I’m really proud to be able to continue the work he’s done,” said Osborne. “They’re big shoes to fill, for sure.”

Once Osborne takes over the MLA’s seat, that will likely trigger a by-election in Tofino, where she served as mayor. Osborne took a leave of absence from her position once the B.C. election writ was dropped in September and said if elected she would step down as mayor. She confirmed on election night that she will be giving up her mayoral seat.

READ: Tofino mayor Josie Osborne re-elected

READ: Tofino mayor Josie Osborne seeks B.C. NDP nomination for Mid Island-Pacific Rim

“There’s a lot of bittersweetness about it,” said Osborne. “I have really loved serving the people of Tofino as mayor. Now I’m ready to work for the people of Tofino in a new way, and expand that to the whole Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding.”

Although it was a short campaign period, with the election only declared on Sept. 21, Osborne described her campaign experience as “thoroughly inspirational and exhilarating” as she was able to visit each of the communities in the riding.

“I heard very clearly from people what they wanted out of their provincial government, and I think we see that reflected in the results tonight,” she said on Saturday.

Evan Jolicoeur (BC Greens) has taken a slight lead over Helen Poon (BC Liberals), 3,785 votes to 3,111 votes after all ballot boxes were counted.

“Congratulations to my fellow candidate Josie Osborne on their success in this election,” Poon said in a statement. “It has been an honour and a pleasure to have such respectful dialogue during the campaign period. I wish Josie all the best.”

Graham Hughes (Independent) had 494 votes and Rob Clarke (BC Libertarians) had 345 votes.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday. Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

BC Libertarian Party candidate Rob Clarke said he wasn’t watching the results after the polls closed, but he had no illusions of winning the MLA’s seat. “You can’t beat the NDP in this riding,” he said.

“I wanted to get the Libertarians on the ballot so people could vote for them if they wanted to. It was for people who wanted to vote for freedom.”

Clarke’s goal in this provincial election was to earn 500 votes. In 2017 he earned 294 votes as a BC Libertarian candidate.

Graham Hughes was the first candidate to run as an Independent in the riding in a long time. Hughes said he appreciated the clean campaign all candidates in Mid Island-Pacific Rim ran, and that candidates brought a passion for leadership and not mudslinging to the snap election campaign.

“I feel good with the candidates who were there this round. I think everyone in this election has proven they’re there for the people they want to represent. I think Josie will do great. I don’t think the NDP has a terrible party platform,” but he would rather have seen Jolicoeur take the seat. In the waning days of the campaign Hughes asked his supporters to vote for Jolicoeur.

Hughes ran on a social advocacy platform and spent much of his campaigning time protesting the way homelessness is dealt with in Port Alberni.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., after those mail-in ballots are counted. An estimated 7,000 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding. There are 44,869 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 497,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

More to come…

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

BC Liberal candidate Helen Poon was out on Johnston Road early Saturday for some last-minute sign-waving. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

BC Liberal candidate Helen Poon was out on Johnston Road early Saturday for some last-minute sign-waving. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Mid-Island Pacific Rim Election 2020 candidates.

Mid-Island Pacific Rim Election 2020 candidates.

Previous story
It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote
Next story
BC VOTES 2020: Mid Island-Pacific Rim could have two-week wait for winner

Just Posted

Josie Osborne took this selfie outside of the polling station at the Friendship Centre on Oct. 24. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
BC VOTES 2020: NDP Josie Osborne declared the winner in Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding

Follow along with live election results

Chantal Schwark, left with Gerri Gill and Elle Schwark, 11 months old in the pumpkin patch at Arrowvale Farm. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
Final day for Arrowvale pumpkin patch is Oct. 25

Drive down to the patch and pick your own pumpkin

NDP headquarters on election night, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

BC NDP projected to win majority government – but celebrations will look different this election

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

John Horgan has been re-elected the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. (File-Black Press)
Horgan trounces challengers to be re-elected in his Vancouver Island riding

MLA has represented constituency of Langford-Juan de Fuca and its predecessors since 2005

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Premier John Horgan during a press conference at the BC Transit corporate office following an announcement about new investments to improve transit for citizens in the province while in Victoria on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Trudeau congratulates Horgan on NDP’s election victory in British Columbia

Final count won’t be available for three weeks due to the record number of 525,000 ballots cast by mail

Comedic actor Seth Rogen, right, and business partner Evan Goldberg pose in this undated handout photo. When actor Seth Rogen was growing up and smoking cannabis in Vancouver, he recalls there was a constant cloud of shame around the substance that still lingers. Rogen is determined to change that. (Maarten de Boer ohoto)
Seth Rogen talks about fighting cannabis stigma, why pot should be as accepted as beer

‘I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years’

Provincial Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks at Provincial Green Party headquarters at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe in Victoria. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)
VIDEO: Furstenau leads BC Greens to win first riding outside of Vancouver Island

Sonia Furstenau became leader of BC Greens one week before snap election was called

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results

Record number of mail-in ballots may shift results

The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. More than 4.6 million people have arrived in Canada since the border closed last March and fewer than one-quarter of them were ordered to quarantine while the rest were deemed “essential” and exempted from quarantining. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Majority of international travellers since March deemed ‘essential’, avoid quarantine

As of Oct. 20, 3.5 million travellers had been deemed essential, and another 1.1 million were considered non-essential

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

Most Read