Rob Clarke is running as the BC Libertarian Party candidate for the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding in the 2020 provincial election. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

BC VOTES 2020: Rob Clarke wants freedom for Mid Island-Pacific Rim region

Rob Clarke is a BC Libertarian Party candidate for the 2020 provincial election

The Alberni Valley News will be running candidate submissions for every candidate running in the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding. The following is the submission filed by Libertarian candidate, Rob Clarke.

Hello, my name is Rob Clarke and I want you to give me and the BC Libertarian Party a chance to represent us in our legislature. Please take this opportunity to vote for freedom this Oct. 24.

My family has called the Alberni Valley home for four generations. I graduated high school and did two years of college. One for business administration and one for physical education. I completed a four-year rock crusher operator apprenticeship while working on the Mid Island highway to Campbell River. I have since trained as a welder and, for the past few years, I have been semi-retired, managing my investments.

With the recent economic turmoil, I found myself wanting to go back up North to the camps to make some cash. However, I require a ten-minute procedure to my eye before I can effectively weld again.

Naively, I thought I could get this ten-minute procedure done easily and quickly. Instead, I’m on a two-year-long wait list. Two years before I can go back to welding and paying tax.

In other countries, these procedures are performed on the same or the next day. Here in Canada, we must wait for two years. I want to know why this is, and to change it.

My schedule is wide open to serve as the Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA and, when elected, I will put our region first when I vote in the legislature and I will utilize any and all influence that comes with being MLA to cater to our region’s needs and wants.

I am ready to give 100 percent focus on improving our region and repairing our freedoms and slowly and safely bringing things back to normal so we can all start living our lives freely again.

As I have simple needs, I will divide my salary as MLA in half—keeping half for my family’s living expenses. With the other half I will hire three or four politically-minded people in our region to report to me daily on the relevant happenings throughout our vast region.

I will take no other jobs while representing us as MLA. I will always work to restore and maintain our freedoms and give 100 percent to the job.

Every Saturday I will meet with citizens from our region, so that you may present your issues to me directly and so that I may work towards addressing them promptly.

We would like an oppurtunity to get the gates to our backcountry open again and to stop the oversize logs from being shipped down the Alberni Inlet. The other parties have had their chance—now we would like one.

Please feel free to check out the BC Libertarian Party website at www.libertarian.bc.ca to see all of our great ideas to bring you more freedom. Feel free to contact me directly if you would like to hear more about me or our party and our goals.

I look forward to representing you and to help bring freedom back to our region.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New faces bring renewal, political opportunity after B.C.’s Oct. 24 election
Next story
Advocates marking MMIW remembrance day note death of Indigenous woman in hospital

Just Posted

BC VOTES 2020: Evan Jolicoeur sees a Green future in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Evan Jolicoeur is running as a BC Green Party candidate in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Independent candidate Graham Hughes wants change in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Graham Hughes is running as an Independent in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Rob Clarke wants freedom for Mid Island-Pacific Rim region

Rob Clarke is a BC Libertarian Party candidate for the 2020 provincial election

COVID-19 case confirmed at Alberni District Secondary School

The dates of potential exposure in the school occurred on Sept 14, 15, 17, 18 and 22

Alberni Valley Museum re-opens with new exhibit on Chief Dan George

New COVID-19 safety protocols in place

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Stay local, wear masks: B.C. CDC releases Halloween tips for COVID-safe trick-or-treating

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Most Read