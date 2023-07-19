BC Wildfire Crews are responding to the Annis FSR fire discovered southwest of Sicamous Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (CSRD photo)

BC Wildfire crews, aircraft responding to fire southwest of Sicamous

Significant fire growth not expected

BC Wildfire Service crews and accompanying air support are attacking a fire southwest of Sicamous.

Discovered in the Larch Hills area around 11:20 a.m. on July 19, the Annis Forest Service Road fire was at .3 hectares as of 2 p.m. later that day.

A July 19 bulletin shared by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and the Shuswap Emergency Program stated two BC Wildfire Service crews, nine firefighters in total, were responding, along with two helicopters bucketing the blaze. Fire retardant was also applied by air support.

“Crews will remain on-site overnight, but significant fire growth is not expected,” reads the bulletin.

