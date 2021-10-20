FILE – LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

FILE – LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

BCGEU says fair wages are on the line as LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

Some locations will remain open as LifeLabs is an essential service

B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) workers at LifeLabs issued a 72-hour strike notice as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 19).

The union said that the strike notice, which could take effect as early as Friday at 7 p.m., comes after 30 days at the bargaining table and eight days of mediation.

“BCGEU members working for LifeLabs are among the ‘healthcare heroes’ that have pushed themselves to the limit and beyond throughout the pandemic,” said union president Stephanie Smith. The company provides a variety of medical testing services.

According to the BCGEU, the main issue in negotiations is “fair and reasonable wage increases.” The union said that LifeLabs has stalled attempts to keep workers’ wages in line with public sector wages and in line with inflation.

Because LifeLabs is considered an essential service, some locations will remain open during the strike. To see which location are on strike, visit www.lifelabs.bcgeu.ca.

Black Press Media has reached out to LifeLabs.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal Court hearing on Discovery Island fish farm phase-out underway
Next story
Ferry sailings on Nanaimo-Horseshoe Bay route delayed due to engine trouble

Just Posted

Port Alberni Black Sheep rugby head coach Jas Purewal prepares to put his players through their paces during practice Oct. 14, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep are back competing on the rugby pitch after 16-month break

Kevin Grimes on his motorcycle. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni runner raising funds for friend after motorcycle crash

Port Alberni’s first rainbow crosswalk was installed a few years ago on Fourth Avenue at Argyle Street, connecting city hall with the Capitol Theatre. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Suspects own up to damaging rainbow crosswalk in Port Alberni

A judge examines an English cocker spaniel during Day 3 of the dog show at the Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni goes to the dogs for 56th annual Dog Show