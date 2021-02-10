Beaver Creek firefighters train with pump truck

Firefighters with the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department received some rare training over the weekend. Chief Mike Kobus brought in an instructor from the Justice Institute of B.C. to assist with pump training. The instructor lives on Vancouver Island and was able to come to the Alberni Valley.

“We put some new people through some training,” Kobus said. “With COVID-19 we haven’t been able to do outside training,” so they were fortunate to be able to bring someone in, he added.

The training was also a good refresher for more seasoned members of the department. “There’s some people who have a little more knowledge and some that are brand, spanking new on learning certain aspects of pumping,” he said.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional Districtfirefightersvolunteers



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Beaver Creek volunteer firefighters receive pumper truck training from an instructor during a practice Feb. 6–7, 2021 weekend. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE KOBUS)