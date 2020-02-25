A structure fire on Smith Road in Beaver Creek, Saturday, Feb. 22. (PHOTO COURTESY ROY HINES)

Beaver Creek home hit by fire

Cause of the late night fire is still undetermined

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a late night house fire in Beaver Creek in the Alberni Valley.

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department (BCVFD) responded to a structure fire on Smith Road just before midnight on Saturday, Feb. 22. According to BCVFD fire chief Mike Kobus, crews arrived to find a garage and part of a house involved.

The City of Port Alberni, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake fire departments also attended the fire through an Automatic Aid Agreement.

“All the people inside were able to get out,” said Kobus. “Unfortunately an animal perished—a cat.”

Although fire crews were able to save most of the house, there was “a good amount” of fire and smoke damage, said Kobus, and the living room and kitchen areas were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point, said Kobus.

Crews were on scene at the house Sunday and Monday to investigate the fire.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
House fire

Most Read