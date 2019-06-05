Ben & Jerry’s has submitted a comment to the FDA to show their support and urge them to allow CBD-infused ice cream. (Ben & Jerry’s)

Ben & Jerry’s CBD-infused ice cream could be in a freezer near you soon

Edibles are still prohibited by the FDA

While edibles are still not yet legal in the country, Ben & Jerry’s is trying to get ahead of the curve with their new CBD-infused ice cream, advertising that “as soon as it’s legalized” the CBD ice cream will hit freezers everywhere.

Currently the FDA prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages but Ben & Jerry’s submitted a comment to a public hearing held on May 31 to show their support of legalization.

READ ALSO: Victoria dog owner uses CBD treats as alternative to pharmaceuticals

According to Health Canada, cannabidoil (CBD) does not produce a high or intoxication but has possible therapeutic uses.

In a statement on their website, Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy says the new flavour comes from listening to their fans and hopes this gives them everything they want in a bowl or on a cone.

READ ALSO: Retailers struggle to keep popular cannabis extract CBD on shelves in Canada

According to McCarthy the CBD would be sourced from Vermont in the U.S. along with other “high quality, sustainably sourced ingredients” to ensure everyone of the production train is impacted positively.

The American-based company is asking supporters of CBD-infused ice cream to contact the FDA during their open comment window — now through July 2 — and show their support.


