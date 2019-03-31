In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Winter Meeting in Washington. Democratic presidential candidates are touting their support for Medicare-for-all, higher taxes on the wealthy and a war on climate change. But foreign policy is largely taking a back seat. Biden is seizing on that opening to position himself as the global policy expert if he decides to run for president. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Biden defends his behaviour with women

Doesn’t believe he ever acted inappropriately toward women but will ‘listen respectfully’

Former Vice-President Joe Biden said Sunday he doesn’t believe he ever acted inappropriately toward women but will “listen respectfully” to suggestions he did.

Biden, who is deciding whether to join the 2020 presidential race, released a new statement in response to allegations from a Nevada politician that he kissed her on the back of the head in 2014 and made her uncomfortable.

READ MORE: ‘My happy place’: Workspaces for women rise in #MeToo era

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” he said. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

The allegation was made in a New York Magazine article written by Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state representative and the 2014 Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor.

Going on the attack against the prospective 2020 contender, White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway said Flores was “quite bold” to “go up against the highest levels of her political party” with the allegations and suggested that Biden should consider apologizing to Flores.

“If anybody just types in ‘Creepy Uncle Joe Videos’ you come up with a treasure trove,” Conway told “Fox News Sunday.”

“I think Joe Biden has a big problem here because he calls it affection and handshakes. His party calls it completely inappropriate,” she said.

Some of the Democratic presidential candidates have expressed support for Flores, but they haven’t said it disqualifies Biden from joining the race.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., a candidate for president, said she had “no reason not to believe” Flores’ allegations.

“And I think we know from campaigns and from politics that people raise issues and they have to address them and that’s what he will have to do with the voters if he gets into the race,” Klobuchar told ABC’s “This Week.”

Speaking to reporters in Iowa over the weekend, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro said they believed Flores and indicated it’s up to Biden to decide whether he should join the race.

In the New York Magazine article published Friday, Flores wrote that she and Biden were waiting to take the stage during a rally in Las Vegas before the 2014 election.

“I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. ‘Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?’” Flores wrote. “He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head.”

The rally’s organizer, Henry R. Munoz III, said in a statement Saturday that he spoke to several key people and staff who attended the rally and that they “do not believe that circumstances support allegations that such an event took place.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Personal data of 34,000 medical marijuana patients accessed in data breach: NHS
Next story
Gerald Butts provides notes, texts to justice committee on SNC-Lavalin

Just Posted

Port Alberni store owner isn’t laughing over April Fool’s prank

Home Hardware suffers hundreds of dollars of damage at front of store

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Two police cars collided while heading to the same emergency call in… Continue reading

North Island College’s Roger Street Bistro reopening in Port Alberni

Bistro will be opening its doors to the public starting Monday, April 8

Vancouver Island team earns U18 curling bronze

Douglas rink is made up of players from Port Alberni, Duncan and Parksville

Alberni Hospice Society closer to moving into ‘forever home’

Hospice society held a ‘stud-signing’ for their new building

Video: Rare white lion cubs born near China

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Woman, 23, critically injured in Island Highway crash

Motorist airlifted to Victoria with life-threatening injuries after rollover near Nanaimo

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Most Read