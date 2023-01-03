PHOTOS: B.C. ski resort encrusted in ice

Before and after de-icing (Michael Ballingall/Submitted)Before and after de-icing (Michael Ballingall/Submitted)
(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)
(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)
(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)
(Michael Ballingal/Submitted)(Michael Ballingal/Submitted)

The final chair to be opened at Big White Ski Resort has been an ice queen, but staff is determined to get it running.

The Falcon chairlift, a favourite for many riders at Big White, has been closed so far this season due to exceptionally icy conditions.

Michael Ballingall, Vice President of Big White, said that staff has been working hard to de-ice the chairlift and cables.

On Monday, Jan. 2, a team of experts was dispatched to try and get the chair operational.

Ballingall said that three team members were working on the top three towers, the bullwheel and the shack of the lift for over three hours.

He said that there is still a lot of work to do.

Staff from the resort explained that the team of de-icers will first clear the rope line and the wheels of ice. Then they will run the lift very slowly and every time a chair comes into the station “they will bang it with a big steel rod until all the ice is gone.”

On Dec. 27, the icy conditions shut down the Powder Chair and riders had to be evacuated off the lift.

“We had a major lift closure on the Powder Chair due to ice falling on two safety pins simultaneously,” said Ballingall.

“This safety system is on our newest chair and is state-of-the-art. We haven’t experienced it before, although we have trained for it.”

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaskiingSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
‘She was doing fine’: Kelowna toddler dies suddenly just days after Christmas

Just Posted

Team Funtastic, the winners of the 2022 Zattzoo Cup. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Team Funtastic wins Zattzoo Cup in 2022 hockey tournament

A “Sold” sign sits outside of a home on Anderson Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni sees 8% rise in home assessments in 2023

An RCMP member photographs the scene of an incident where a pedestrian was struck on Redford Street at Sixth Avenue early Jan. 3, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Pedestrian struck on busy Port Alberni road

Vancouver Island residents won big in lottery draws in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
This is how much Vancouver Island residents raked in with lottery wins in 2022