Bike to Work Week wraps in Port Alberni with a parade

Cyclists are invited to join up at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 2 for a ride to Harbour Quay

John Mayba, yoga instructor Erin Cathro of Pacific Spirit Yoga and Emma Gehrs-Whyte get ready for a yoga for cyclists session at Victoria Quay on Friday afternoon. The yoga session was one of several Bike to Work and School Week in Port Alberni. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Bike to Work and School Week wraps up in the Alberni Valley on Saturday, June 2 with a parade and celebration at Harbour Quay.

Organizer John Mayba asks anyone who would like to participate in the bike parade to meet at Echo Centre, 4255 Wallace St., at 2 p.m. Cyclists may wear costumes and bring supplies to decorate their bicycles. Once all the bikes are decorated, the parade will proceed to Harbour Quay at the end of Argyle Street.

Bike to Work and School Week is a national week that promotes cycling. Alberni Valley organizers hosted several “celebration stations” and events, like Yoga for Cyclists, which Erin Cathro of Pacific Spirit Yoga led on Friday afternoon at Victoria Quay.

The event will be called “Go By Bike” in British Columbia next year, Mayba said, unveiling the new signage at the yoga event. The new title is more inclusive, he added.

