Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

It might still be September, but a blast of winter weather is expected to bring snow to ski resorts across B.C. and Alberta.

In the Rockies, Sunshine Village and Lake Louise are expected to get up to 15 cm of snow starting Wednesday night.

Further west in British Columbia, Kicking Horse is expected to get nine centimetres while Red Mountain and Whitewater will see up to five centimetres of snow.

Big White is only expected to get a dusting of snow.

While the early snowfall might be good news for ski resorts gearing up for the season, it will likely create hardships for farmers who are in the middle of harvest.

“Wednesday marks the final day of pleasant, early fall weather for parts of the western Prairies – at least, the last one for a while,” states a press release from the Weather Network.

“Even though fall has just begun, winter will come to call by the end of this week, with a full-blown fall snowstorm on the horizon.”

READ MORE: Four displaced after Kelowna house fire

READ MORE: Video resurfaces on mysterious Ogopogo Instagram account

With a low pressure system moving into the region temperatures are also expected to plunge over the next few days.

In Kelowna and throughout most of the Okanagan the temperature will hover in the low teens and flirt with negative temperatures by the weekend.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash
Next story
Owner of Shawnigan company says vaping industry unfairly targeted

Just Posted

Couple rescues dog with support from Pacific Seaplanes

Lab has been left with broken leg untreated since June

Port Alberni RCMP launch pilot safety program for Indigenous community

The Indigenous Safety Team is a street-level outreach program

Adult literacy programs receive government boost in Port Alberni

Adult basic education programs receive $24,000 boost from province

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

PHOTOS: Off-road racers get muddy in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley hosted the last races of the Island Off Road Racing season

70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through the Cariboo

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Owner of Shawnigan company says vaping industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson feels better enforcement of rules required

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Memorial race honours late Vancouver Island BMX prodigy Aidan Webber

‘This is our family’s project to carry out Aidan’s dreams for other kids’

Most Read