Commuters have found themselves stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet region Tuesday afternoon as rock blasting debris shut down Hwy. 4 in both directions around noon. (Westerly file photo)

Blasting debris shuts down Tofino-Ucluelet highway for third time this month

Hwy. 4 expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

Rock blasting debris has shut down the only highway connecting the Tofino-Ucluelet region to the rest of Vancouver Island for the third time in two weeks.

DriveBC reported the closure around noon on Tuesday, May 19, adding that the road is expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

The blasting is being done as part of the provincial and federal government’s joint $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements project.

Similar blasting incidents recently shut the highway down for several hours on May 8 and again on May 11.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Timeline pushed back for Tofino-Ucluelet highway construction project

READ MORE: Mayors call for “calmness” and “empathy” as highway closure cuts communities off from supplies

READ MORE: VIDEO: Highway closures hit travellers heading in and out of Tofino and Ucluelet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
San Group says union deal with Mosaic will kill fibre supply chain
Next story
Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Just Posted

Blasting debris shuts down Tofino-Ucluelet highway for third time this month

Hwy. 4 expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

San Group says union deal with Mosaic will kill fibre supply chain

Increasing raw log exports will take away badly needed fibre from Canadian market, says San owner

Cycle Alberni celebrates cycling despite COVID-19

Bike to Work and School Week to take place virtually on May 24

Port Alberni’s annual Toy Run switches up over COVID-19

No parties, no large gatherings, but a drive-by toy drop is planned for September

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

‘Pandemic pay’ to give 250,000 eligible B.C. front-line workers temporary wage top-up

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Impaired driving complaint leads RCMP to over $20K in cash, evidence of drug trafficking

‘Frontline RCMP members located the vehicle driving and initiated a traffic stop’

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Most Read