A blood donor clinic pictured at a shopping mall in Calgary on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Blood donations are rebounding from COVID, but there remains a need for more

Canadian Blood Services is in need of more blood donors following the COVID-19 pandemic

Everyone has blood, and everyone needs blood, but some need more now than others.

As B.C. continues down the COVID-19 re-opening plan, the need for blood donors remains high. Despite blood donation numbers rebounding from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still a large void left unfilled.

Canadian Blood Services’ Associate Director of Donor Relations, Gayle Voyer says there are still over 4,500 appointments to be filled between now and Labour Day (September 2) throughout B.C.

Voyer said that while having a national system positions Canada Blood Services to provide the right type of blood when and where it’s needed, “the need for blood is constant and we’re needing more donors to come out in the next month.”

Currently, the most-desired blood types are O-, O+, A- and B-, with each of those types having less than a week of supply remaining. O- is a universal fit, meaning that everyone can receive O- blood regardless of their blood type.

Blood donations are used to help treat a variety of injuries and illnesses, from cancer to transplants, car accidents and blood disorders. Donated blood is used to save the lives of Canadians that need it most.

Voyer stressed that whether you’re vaccinated or not, you are able to donate blood with no waiting period. However, if you have recently suffered from COVID-19 you may not be able to donate.

