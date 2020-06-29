Port Alberni’s Daphne Dobie is attended to by a Canadian Blood Services nurse during a Blood Donor Clinic at the Italian Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 21. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Blood donor clinic returns to Port Alberni for Canada Day

Donation event scheduled for June 30 to July 2 at Italian Hall

A blood donor clinic will be coming to Port Alberni this week.

Canadian Blood Services is calling on new and returning blood donors in Port Alberni to help patients by booking an appointment to donate in honour of Canada Day. According to a press release, the need for blood is rising fast as hospitals resume procedures that were put on hold due to COVID-19.

A blood donor clinic will be held at the Italian Hall Events Centre (3065 Sixth Avenue) from Tuesday, June 30 to Thursday, July 2. Appointments will be available from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The agency has added a few new measures to protect donors during the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional cleaning practices, wellness screenings and more space between chairs.

According to Canadian Blood Services, donations often decrease during the summer months, but the demand for blood does not change.

To book an appointment, call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283), visit blood.ca or download the GiveBlood app.

blood donorPort Alberni

