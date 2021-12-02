Anthony Rota is escorted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole to the Speakers chair after being elected as the Speaker of the House of Commons Monday, November 22, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Anthony Rota is escorted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole to the Speakers chair after being elected as the Speaker of the House of Commons Monday, November 22, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Board exceeded its authority in imposing vaccine mandate for Commons: Speaker

Anthony Rota says only the House itself can make a decision to restrict access

Anthony Rota says the chamber’s governing body overstepped its authority when it required anyone entering the Commons precinct to be fully vaccinated.

Rota has sided with the Conservatives in concluding that the all-party board of internal economy did not have the authority to impose a vaccine mandate.

He says only the House itself can make a decision to restrict access to the chamber and other parliamentary buildings.

However, Rota’s ruling changes nothing for MPs or anyone else wanting access to the precinct.

Last week, Liberals and New Democrats joined forces to approve a motion to resume hybrid sittings, which also specified that anyone entering the precinct must be fully immunized against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption.

Rota, who chairs the board of internal economy, says it’s important to consider the context of the board’s decision, which was taken before the Commons resumed sitting and was intended to keep people safe once they did return to work.

The Conservatives can now follow up on Rota’s ruling with a motion to either censure the board or refer the matter to a Commons committee.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Conservatives object to Parliament double-vaccinated entry policy

CoronavirusFederal Politicsvaccines

Previous story
B.C. officials urge drivers to avoid travel, conserve gas even as 3rd storm passes
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 infection rate holds steady, 368 for Thursday

Just Posted

Chinna Reddy Katireddy (right), managing director of Macropus Homes, is working hard to help find Mitch Lowry (left), one of his employees, a rental apartment in the area. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Rental crisis strikes nerve with readers

Port Alberni RCMP and BC Ambulance members attend to a person on Fourth Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni RCMP investigate fatality on Fourth Avenue

Story House is four singer-songwriters with a wealth of stories to tell through their folksy bluegrass music. Find out what their next plot is at Char’s Landing this Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m. Doors open at 1;30 p.m. Tickets and more info available at charslanding.com. (PHOTO COURTESY STORY HOUSE)
Story House brings bluegrass sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Ryan Tverberg beats Nanaimo Clippers’ Tim Washe to the puck at centre ice in first period action of their exhibition game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The Clippers won the game 3–1. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Former Alberni Valley Bulldogs player invited to World Juniors camp