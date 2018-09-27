Boat catches fire, leading to rescue at sea in Nanaimo

A boat was ablaze at sea off the coast of Nanaimo, leading to a marine rescue of those who had been on board. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

A boat was ablaze at sea off the coast of Nanaimo this morning, leading to a marine rescue of those who had been on board.

Canadian Coast Guard, Nanaimo Port Authority and emergency services responded to a boat fire off of Fillinger Crescent in the Hammond Bay-Neck Point area at 10:25 a.m. Thursday.

A boat was fully engulfed in flame. A witness said three people were in the water but were rescued and transported to the dock at the Pacific Biological Station, and were headed to hospital from there.

