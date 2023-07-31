Travis Van Hill and his boat remain in Okanagan Lake one week after a storm capsized the vessel near Vernon. (GoFundMe photos)

Travis Van Hill and his boat remain in Okanagan Lake one week after a storm capsized the vessel near Vernon. (GoFundMe photos)

Boat recovery underway one week after B.C. man presumed drowned

Travis Van Hill has not resurfaced, family frustrated over time it has taken for recovery

Travis Van Hill’s family has been waiting for a full week now for the wreckage of his boat to be pulled from the lake.

The commercial fishing boat captain went down with his vessel Monday, July 24 during a storm on Okanagan Lake.

His body has yet to be located or resurface.

Red tape and paperwork have prevented anyone from retrieving him or his boat, according to Travis’ family.

“His body will be decomposed and won’t look like my handsome husband,” wife Kim Van Hill said.

But today, Monday, July 31, appears to be the day that action may finally take place.

WorkSafe BC confirms that recovery work is starting today.

“First and foremost, we can only imagine how difficult this situation must be for the family and friends of the missing captain,” said Yesenia Dhott, WorkSafe media relations officer.

“We are working with the employer and stakeholders to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

A GoFundMe has also been started in memory of Travis.

“Efforts for search, rescue, and recovery have been slow and hindered by WorkSafe BC causing frustration for family and friends,” said son Lucas Pool, who started the fundraiser. “He passed doing what he loved, and was known all around the community as a glowing soul always there to help anybody in need, always putting others before himself.”

Travis is survived by his wife and four children.

A memorial is also planned to be setup at Paddlewheel Park.

Despite the tragedy, the Van Hill family has seen tremendous support from the community, including a local dealership.

Kim had Travis’ truck towed to Dodge as they key is with her husband in the lake.

“Vernon Dodge re-keyed and programmed Travis’ truck and fixed the fuel pump and gifted the charge,” Kim said, grateful for the generosity.

The body of 26-year old Eli Buruca has not been recovered from Kalamalka Lake, where he was kayaking during the same July 24 storm.

READ MORE: Frustration grows as captain still missing, boat still submerged in Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP identify missing kayaker, presumed to have drowned

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BoatingDeathVernon

 

An RCMP boat circles the wreckage of a commercial fishing boat in Okanagan Lake, where the captain has not resurfaced or been found since overturning Monday, July 24. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Travis Van Hill and his boat remain in Okanagan Lake one week after a storm capsized the vessel near Vernon. (GoFundMe photos)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. pilot to use ketamine treatment for children facing suicidal thoughts
Next story
Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed

Just Posted

Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Industrial board warns union bosses not to backtrack on new B.C. port deal

The Hounds of Cuchulain will be bringing their Celtic sound to the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Aug. 4. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Hounds of Cuchulain bring Celtic sound to Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

Alberni Valley Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen helps out with a City of Port Alberni skating program. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Chase Klassen earns Kyle Turris Community Award