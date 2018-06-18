Body discovered in Port Alberni building

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is investigating the death of Port Alberni man in his 40s after his body was discovered in a building on Fourth Avenue near Bute Street on Saturday morning (June 16).

Port Alberni RCMP watch commander Cpl. Brady Matheson confirmed that RCMP responded to a call at 8:18 a.m. on Saturday, but said the case was turned over to the coroner’s office, which deals with non-suspicious deaths.

“We are in the early stages of investigating (the death) of a man in his 40s from Port Alberni,” BC Coroner’s Service manager of communications Andy Watson said. He declined to identify the man.

“We don’t confirm or release identities due to privacy.”

Watson said he couldn’t comment specifically about the Port Alberni case, but said as part of the coroner’s fact-finding process they would order tests such as toxicology tests. These types of tests can take six to eight weeks for results.

Watson would not confirm any facts about how the man died.

