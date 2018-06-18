Body discovered in Port Alberni building

RCMP turn investigation over to BC Coroner’s office

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is investigating the death of Port Alberni man in his 40s after his body was discovered in a building on Fourth Avenue near Bute Street on Saturday morning (June 16).

Port Alberni RCMP watch commander Cpl. Brady Matheson confirmed that RCMP responded to a call at 8:18 a.m. on Saturday, but said the case was turned over to the coroner’s office, which deals with non-suspicious deaths.

“We are in the early stages of investigating (the death) of a man in his 40s from Port Alberni,” BC Coroner’s Service manager of communications Andy Watson said. He declined to identify the man.

“We don’t confirm or release identities due to privacy.”

Watson said he couldn’t comment specifically about the Port Alberni case, but said as part of the coroner’s fact-finding process they would order tests such as toxicology tests. These types of tests can take six to eight weeks for results.

Watson would not confirm any facts about how the man died.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement
Next story
North Island College gets $328,000 for forestry education funding

Just Posted

Body discovered in Port Alberni building

RCMP turn investigation over to BC Coroner’s office

Remains of two people found in Ucluelet

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to Ryan Daley or Dan Archbald

First Vancouver Island heat wave of the summer is here

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement as temperatures creep into the 30s

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

Alberni Valley Vintage Tractor Club contributes to charity

Funds raised from hay sales go towards BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

North Island College gets $328,000 for forestry education funding

Announcement in Campbell River part of $1 million around B.C.

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Helping B.C.’s helpers cope

The MRT has helped almost 7,000 first responders and street workers in 57 communities in B.C.

Border officials argue B.C. man’s Facebook posts threat to Canada’s security

A B.C. Supreme Court judge acquitted Othman Hamdan of terrorism charges last September

Reena Virk’s mother has died

Both of Virk’s parents became activists against bullying in wake of daughter’s death

Search for capsized fishers near Tofino enters fourth day

“There’s a lot of shock in the community in terms of how we could end up at this place.”

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later

Most Read