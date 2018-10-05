Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

British Columbia’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the body of a 19-year-old woman was found early Thursday in a home in Richmond, B.C.

Police say the death is suspicious and they have identified the dead woman as Aspen Pallot.

The investigation team says shortly after the woman’s body was discovered a man was arrested and he remains in police custody.

An autopsy will be conducted on the body to determine the cause of death.

Police say they’re investigation is in the early stages, but detectives believe it was not a random act.

The investigation team says it’s releasing the woman’s name to gather information from her friends about her activities leading up to the death.

The Canadian Press

