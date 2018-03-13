David Michael Jeff, 67, was reported missing after he evacuated from Williams Lake on Saturday, July 15. File: Angie Mindus photo

Body of B.C. Wildfire evacuee found in Kamloops settling pond

Body found on Domtar site has been identified.

Mounties have identified the body found at the Domtar pulp mill in Kamloops as David Michael Jeff, an evacuee from last summer’s wildfire.

Jeff, 67, was among the Williams Lake residents who were evacuated to Kamloops last July during the 2017 wildfires.

“Jeff had been reported missing on July 31, 2017, resulting in an extensive investigation being undertaken, which included search efforts being conducted by the Kamloops RCMP, family and friends,” said Cpt. Jodi Shelkie, in a press release.

READ MORE: BODY DISCOVERED IN KAMLOOPS SETTLING POND

“At this time the investigative and forensic findings indicate that his death is non-suspicious in nature. The Kamloops RCMP continue to assist the Coroners Office with their investigation into Jeff’s death.”

As the search got underway, Jeff was identified as one of Williams Lake’s most visible and vulnerable residents.

Canadian Mental Health Association homelessness worker Wayne Lucier told the Williams Lake Tribune he has travelled to Kamloops, Prince George and Quesnel spending hours looking for Jeff and handing out posters.

He believed that Jeff would be found safe, so long as the weather remained warm.

READ MORE: DAVID JEFF STILL MISSING

One of the people who saw Jeff in Kamloops during the evacuation was Ollie Martens.

“He was standing about a block from the main emergency centre,” Martens said, in an interview with the Tribune. “I said ‘hi David’ and he had that little grin of his that is just his.”

Martens volunteers with St. Vincent de Paul and enjoyed serving Jeff soup in Boitanio Park on Sundays.

“He is our lovable friend,” she said. “We gave him mitts constantly because he would lose them all the time, but he is one of those types of people who has to handle things on their own terms.”

Kamloops RCMP investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in determining a time line of Mr. Jeff’s activities prior to his death and how he came to be in the area where his body was found.

READ MORE: NO SIGN OF JEFF

To this end, Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone who spent time with David Jeff last summer to contact them. Specifically, if you know where he spent time during the day or where he was sleeping at night, the police would like to talk to you.

Please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money
Next story
B.C. man pleads guilty to 2011 murder of teen

Just Posted

Harbourview slapped with nuisance status

Apartment building triggers too many police, fire callouts, council says

Vancouver Island connection surfaces to century-old shipwreck

Card game and a bottle saved her ancestor’s life

Port Alberni police seek Mercury Topaz involved in a hit and run

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver

ACRD receives $6 million for landfill

The funding comes from the federal gas tax fund and will be used for organics diversion

Alberni Valley Museum will host summer art show, sale

Artists have until April 27 to submit their entries

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Snowbirds, F-18 set to visit Comox Valley for annual ‘spring training’

Canadian Forces teams will be at 19 Wing Comox for three weeks in April

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say hat only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most Read