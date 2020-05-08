Body of Duncan man recovered from Cowichan Lake

The body of a 33-year-old Duncan man was recovered from Cowichan Lake on Wednesday, May 6 after police responded to concerns about tire tracks leading into the Lake.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the Lake Cowichan RCMP were called about tracks that could be seen leaving a logging road about 17 km west of Youbou. The tracks led over an embankment and into the lake.

Youbou Volunteer Fire Rescue provided their emergency boat and underwater camera to help locate a blue Toyota van and a body nearby in the water. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was contacted and located the vehicle, which was towed to the Heather Campground, where the man and the vehicle were removed from the water.

An RCMP traffic analyst is investigating the evidence gathered at the scene.

Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Lita Watson applauded the joint efforts of the fire department, Cowichan Search and Rescue and the RCMP in the recovery.

” These investigations and recoveries can be dangerous, and it’s appreciated to have specialized teams and trained volunteers who are willing to assist at a moment’s notice,” she said.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP is looking for witnesses or possible dashcam footage of the blue Toyota van on the logging road on May 5 or 6. Anyone with information should to contact the detachment at 250-749-6668.

RCMP