58-year-old David Christiaans was last seen in Port Hardy at the Pioneer Inn on Dec. 31, 2019. His body was found March 19 on a logging road outside of Port Hardy. (Port Hardy RCMP photo)

Body of missing Ontario man found on logging road outside of Nothern Vancouver Island town

The RCMP stated criminality is not believed to be involved in his death.

The body of a 58-year-old Ontario man who had been reported missing in Port Hardy back on Feb. 4 has been found.

On March 19, members of the Port Hardy RCMP located a body “along a logging road outside of Port Hardy,” stated Port Alice RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht via news release. “The remains were later confirmed to be those of missing person David Christiaans, who was believed to be last seen in Port Hardy on January 1st of this year.”

The RCMP stated criminality is not believed to be involved in his death.

