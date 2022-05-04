RCMP have recovered a body from the waters near Protection Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP have recovered a body from the waters near Protection Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Body recovered from waters off Nanaimo’s Protection Island

Nanaimo RCMP say body of unidentified person was found Tuesday, May 3

RCMP members have recovered human remains in the waters near Nanaimo.

The body was recovered Tuesday, May 3, at about noon, but has not been identified.

“A body was found floating in the waters off Protection Island yesterday,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “No identity has been done on it. An autopsy will be required and if there’s a positive ID on the body it will be up to the [B.C. Coroners Service] to release that information.”

An extensive search involving multiple agencies happened between Saysutshun and Protection Island on April 11 after a 59-year-old man went missing and was presumed drowned following a reported argument aboard a boat in Mark Bay. Police and Nanaimo Harbour Patrol members found a 58-year-old woman in the water that night, but the man was not found.

It is not known if the body recovered this week was that of the man who went missing last month.

O’Brien did not have further information about where the remains were found yesterday.

“It’s a body that’s been retrieved and an autopsy will be done and, hopefully, we can determine who that person is,” O’Brien said.

