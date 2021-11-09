Enzo Wilson died on Monday morning after suffering injuries in a fire on Halloween night. Photo used by permission of the family. (Submitted by Darla Smith)

‘Bravest little warrior’: B.C. boy badly burned in Halloween house fire dies

Five-year-old Enzo Wilson from Cowichan has succumbed to his injuries

Five-year-old Enzo Wilson has succumbed to the injuries he suffered in a fire in the Cowichan Valley late on Halloween night.

According to his aunt, Darla Smith, Enzo was originally thought to have sustained burns to 36 per cent of his body, but it was later discovered that 50 per cent of his body was burned. He underwent two surgeries last week, but developed an infection due to the burns and died on Monday morning. Enzo was scheduled for a third surgery on Monday, but because of his health it was determined to be too risky.

“The medical team at the Pediatric ICU at the B.C. Children’s hospital worked tirelessly at Enzo’s side but he was no longer responding to treatments,” Smith said.

Smith also shared a statement from Enzo’s grandmother, Lucetta George-Grant: “He was our strongest, toughest, most bravest little warrior that succumbed to his injuries.”

Smith added that Enzo’s dad, Philip, “would like Enzo to be remembered as he was and not as he had left us.”

“He was a quiet kid with lots of love and humour to him,” Smith said. “He loved his family so much and he will truly be missed by us and many others.”

Enzo was surrounded by family in his last hours, including his mother Loretta, father Philip, six brothers and sisters, grandmothers George-Grant, Muriel (Molly) Peter and Bernice Millette, grandfathers Raymond (Rick) Peter and Neil Grant, aunts Smith, Laura Peter, Sarina Peter, Saffron Joe and Randeana Peter, and many first cousins.

“Enzo is the great-grandson of the late Raymond Peter, also known to many as Qwulshemut, who we are sure is greeting him with the ancestors,” Smith said.

Smith noted that Enzo comes from a strong culturally driven family from Cowichan and Colville, Washington.

“Cowichan was his home and I’m still hoping to be able to bring the rest of his family back into their new home,” she sid.

Enzo just started Hul’q’umi’num’ immersion kindergarten at Quw’utsun Smun’eem, and was also involved in Cowichan Valley Soccer Association Timbits soccer and Canada’s Best Karate, and he will be missed by his classmates, teammates, staff and friends.

“His short presence in the world ignited so many and we are so sad to tell our community that he is coming home, but coming home to join our ancestors in the spirit world.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to support the Wilson family and help rebuild their home can be found at https://gofund.me/66a3601d

“Due to numerous support from the Wilson kids’ extracurricular activities and his large family and connections the gofundme is still active,” Smith said. “Donations are still coming in and condolences are sent as well at the loss of our Enzo. We are very appreciative of all the support from all around us and it will not go unnoticed.”

