A plane made a hard landing on a property on Henderson Road on Friday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Brake failure likely to blame for mid-Island plane crash

Pilot walked away with no major injuries

Undercarriage brake failure appears to be the cause of a plane crash at Quamichan Lake (Raven Field) Airport.

The pilot was able to walk away with no major injuries, according to flying enthusiast John Howroyd, the property’s owner.

Neighbours had wondered if Howroyd had been behind the controls but he confirmed he was not.

“It was a friend of mine that was landing here and one of the undercarriage brakes failed and it just swung the airplane sideways and unfortunately mangled with my gate,” he explained. “We had a problem there but we’ve got it all cleared up.”

Howroyd noted the plane had already landed and was not travelling very quickly at the time of impact.

“One of the carriage brakes failed. We don’t have a video running or anything to see exactly what happened but that’s what it looks like happened,” he said. “When the undercarriage brake failed it dropped the left-hand wing onto the grass and that was enough to pull the airplane to the left and into the gate.”

North Cowichan’s South End firefighters responded to the incident shortly after 10 a.m. Friday morning.

RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service also attended.

The Quamichan Lake (Raven Field) Airport is a private airport located at the end of Henderson Road off Stamps road, just north of Quamichan Lake.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A plane made a hard landing on a property off of Stamps Road on Friday morning. (screenshot)

Previous story
Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood
Next story
Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

Just Posted

Fun had by all at the Rock and Gem Show

Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Club hosts largest event so far

Huu-ay-aht mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

Young Nuu-chah-nulth boy remembered by his big, beautiful smile

A six-year-old boy died in a Port Alberni home on March 13

Gord Johns calls on Liberal government to act on unfair newsprint tariffs

U.S. anti-dumping tariff could have “devastating impact” on Island communities

Port Alberni council endorses climate, food security measures

Pared-down list includes market-garden, home conversion incentives

Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending March 16, 2018

Salmon Arm community cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics

Experts: Society has a role in trying to prevent domestic violence

Experts are speaking out following the murder of a woman and her son in Ontario

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere

Washington state backs B.C. in pipeline dispute

Governor Jay Inslee says he is ‘allied’ with the province on Trans Mountain expansion projection

Dead rabbits found at Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds stoke concerns about Nanaimo virus

A B.C. wildlife veterinarian says a few of the dead bunnies will be sent for diagnosis next week.

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on high-speed rail to U.S.

B.C. to contribute $300,000 to a million-dollar business study on the proposed project

B.C.-based CEO charged with conspiring to sell unhackable phones to criminals

Vincent Ramos of Richmond, was arrested last week in Seattle in years-long undercover operation

Most Read