Brandy Lauder re-elected for second term as chief councillor for Hupacasath First Nation

Brandy Lauder has been re-elected to serve a second term as chief councillor for Hupacasath First Nation in Port Alberni, but she will be joined by a brand-new council.

Hupacasath held an election for chief and council in early April. Lauder was re-elected and will be joined by new councillors Serena Mayer, Cameron Tatoosh and Leah Wrigley for the next two years (2023-25).

Lauder says she believes members voted for her because she’s fair and when there was a problem, she was there ready to help and offer support. She added it feels good to be elected for another term and is excited to continue working on the projects she and the previous council had worked on over the last two years, with a focus on the Gill School purchase and building more housing for members.

“People deserve a safe place to live, for what they can afford,” said Lauder. “I want to better our people. They shouldn’t have to spend every last dime they got on rent. If I can get them something that hopefully they can own after 20 years, look after and take pride in, that’s what I want.”

Other councillors say they are focused on helping the community thrive and to create a better future for Hupacasath First Nation and its people.

Mayer said she had a lot of encouragement leading up to this year’s election from members. Stating that this year felt like the right time, she said she decided to run and share some of her experiences. She added there were many factors that helped members feel comfortable having her represent Hupacasath First Nation, such as memories of childhood, hearing about her adventures at school and seeing her work in the community with the Comprehensive Community Plan (CCP) and teaching beading classes.

Mayer says she believes consistent communication is key to a functioning council and the success of the nation, and is looking forward to implementing and renewing the CCP.

“When a Comprehensive Community Plan is created in a way that meaningfully engages all layers of community, I believe it is an amazing tool to help direct leadership on a path of support and to grow,” said Mayer. “I feel like the latest draft of the CCP started a strong engagement process and renewing it can respark that energy. We can strengthen the plan, add new voices and gather as a community with eyes on our bright future.”

The new chief and council is planning to focus over the next two years on housing, economic development and community engagement.

