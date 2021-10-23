Chilliwack RCMP had part of Mary Street near CGH blocked off Saturday morning as they investigated a possible shooting and a vehicle crash. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack RCMP had part of Mary Street near CGH blocked off Saturday morning as they investigated a possible shooting and a vehicle crash. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Brash morning shooting directly outside B.C. hospital

Paramedics came upon shooting scene outside Chilliwack General Hospital

A brash shooting took place directly outside Chilliwack General Hospital this morning (Oct. 23).

At around 9 a.m., paramedics near the hospital came upon the scene on Mary Street, just south of Hodgins Avenue, according to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

They identified a shooting had just taken place over emergency scanners, and called in an medevac directly to Royal Columbian Hospital.

Although a hospital was right there, paramedics determined the patient needed to be transferred to Royal Columbian Hospital. BCEHS confirmed that a victim was being transported to hospital in critical condition.

A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed can be seen in a large area RCMP officers have cordoned off with police tape, directly outside the emergency entrance to the hospital.

Black Press has reached out to Chilliwack RCMP for more details.

More to come.

RELATED: Late-night shooting on residential street in Abbotsford

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackRCMPShooting

 

fd

A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed at the scene. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

A crashed red SUV with its airbags deployed at the scene. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Paramedics were not called to the scene, but came upon it when near the hospital, according to BCEHS. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Paramedics were not called to the scene, but came upon it when near the hospital, according to BCEHS. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Previous story
Canadian ski resorts face labour shortage, government slow to issue working visas
Next story
Baldwin was told gun was ‘cold’ before movie set shooting

Just Posted

John Jack (Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board chair) and Wahmeesh Ken Watts (Tseshaht First Nation elected Chief Councillor) sign a government-to-government accord at the Tseshaht Administration Building on Oct. 19. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Tseshaht First Nation, ACRD build relationship of respect, communication

The potentially historic storm should have de-escalated by the time it makes landfall. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall

A photo of the construction work taking place around Kennedy Lake. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
One more summer of construction for delayed, over-budget West Coast highway link

Michelle Frost has opened a new shop in Port Alberni, Coastal Flow Creative, that offers lessons and supplies for the fibre arts. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
BUSINESS BEAT: Coastal Flow Creative in Port Alberni focuses on fibre arts