Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during the 2019 roe herring fishery. DFO has reduced the harvest rate for this season. Photo courtesy of Pacific Wild

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during the 2019 roe herring fishery. DFO has reduced the harvest rate for this season. Photo courtesy of Pacific Wild

Breach of faith, or good start? Vancouver Island reacts to herring decision

Fishing industry ‘shocked and devastated’ by recent DFO move, conservationists encouraged

While advocates for reducing the Vancouver Island herring fishery have applauded DFO’s recent decision to cut the harvest rate this year, they see it as only a first step.

Conservancy Hornby Island has long advocated for more measures to protect the herring stock in the Strait of Georgia, saying the other four major herring fisheries on the West Coast have had to be shut down.

Minister of Fisheries Joyce Murray announced in December the maximum harvest level for the 2021-22 season is 7,850 tonnes, or a 10 per cent harvest rate. CHI sees the lower rate as a start.

“We think that’s great,” says CHI’s Grant Scott. “That’s slowing down the harvest, but it’s not rebuilding the stocks…. Where’s the plan to rebuild the stocks to their historic highs?”

CHI also points to U.S. studies showing there is an additional herring population to consider — a resident group of smaller herring facing pressures from commercial fishing that are not included in DFO calculations.

“There’s actually resident stocks that stay here year-round,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Fish stock last year was larger than DFO forecast, industry proponents say

These are the points the CHI will be making in a submission to DFO during the comment period for the current draft of the Integrated Fisheries Management Plant (IFMP). The comment period ends later this month.

The fishing industry, meanwhile, took a different view of the DFO announcement in December, releasing a statement that it was “shocked and devastated” by the announcement to half the herring harvest rate from 20 per cent down to 10 per cent.

“Fisheries management decisions should be based on solid peer-reviewed science, not the number of signatures on a petition,” Herring Conservation and Research Society’s Rob Morley said in a news release.

The release points out the industry contributes about $40 million a year to the coastal economy and supports harvesters, processors, communities and First Nations, which hold about 40 per cent of the herring quota.

Morley further rejected the notion the decision will mean more herring for salmon to eat, saying the salmon eat juvenile herring, not the adult herring.

The BC Seafood Alliance’s Christina Burridge added the industry had made repeated requests to meet with Murray prior to the decision but did not even receive acknowledgment of the requests. She added they wanted to communicate the economic consequences of a decision they feel is not based on science.

“It’s simple: we fish when the science says we can, and we do not when the science says we should not,” she said in the release. “This is a breach of faith that will come back to haunt DFO.”


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Previous story
Blood tests show waning immunity that scientists hope Omicron could counter
Next story
West Kelowna gym ordered to close and fined $2,300 for disobeying COVID restrictions

Just Posted

Mail delivery has been suspended in the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the City of Vancouver for Thursday, Jan. 6 due to snow. (Photo by Canada Post)
Canada Post suspends delivery in Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island due to snow

A bus travels on Dogwood Street amid a snowstorm in Campbell River. Note snow-clearing for municipal and provincial roads are separate operations. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Extraordinary snowfall event stretching Vancouver Island snow clearing operations

Artist Lawrie Raymer’s glasswork and mixed media painting were featured in the Rollin Art Centre’s “what I did during the coronavirus pandemic” exhibit in October 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist is always learning something new

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Mirko Buttazzoni battles with a pair of Coquitlam Express players for the puck during a game on Dec. 11, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs acquire veteran forward in trade with Express