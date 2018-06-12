Break-and-enter thieves busy in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP are promoting the Block Watch Program for city residents after responding to four break and enters on one weekend.
Sometime in the overnight hours of Friday, June 9, an unlocked white GMC pickup truck was broken into while it was parked outside a home on
On Saturday morning, an employee reporting for work found that the Attic Thrift Shop on Johnston Road had been broken into overnight. The door of the business had been forced open. A small office was accessed and filing cabinets and their contents were disturbed.
On Saturday afternoon, a homeowner reported that someone had broken into their residence on 10th Avenue.
Finally, on Sunday morning, two men broke into the Alberni Power and Marine lot on First Avenue and stole a Mercury 9.9 HP outboard motor off of a customer’s boat.
Information on the Block Watch Program can be obtained by calling 778-421-3992, or visit the Port Alberni RCMP located at 4444 Morton Street.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).