Break-and-enter thieves busy in Port Alberni

RCMP looking for suspects in four B&Es

Port Alberni RCMP are promoting the Block Watch Program for city residents after responding to four break and enters on one weekend.

Sometime in the overnight hours of Friday, June 9, an unlocked white GMC pickup truck was broken into while it was parked outside a home on the 2500 block of 15th Avenue. The owner had left a couple of chainsaws and other equipment in the vehicle while it was parked outside.

On Saturday morning, an employee reporting for work found that the Attic Thrift Shop on Johnston Road had been broken into overnight. The door of the business had been forced open. A small office was accessed and filing cabinets and their contents were disturbed.

On Saturday afternoon, a homeowner reported that someone had broken into their residence on 10th Avenue. The owner had been away for the evening and returned to find the basement door kicked in. Once inside, the suspect had forced their way through a second door to access the main level of the home. The home was then rummaged through. The suspect stole a large TV that had been attached to the wall, as well as some miscellaneous items—including groceries.

Finally, on Sunday morning, two men broke into the Alberni Power and Marine lot on First Avenue and stole a Mercury 9.9 HP outboard motor off of a customer’s boat.

“Local residents are encouraged to join the Block Watch Program in an effort to prevent property crime, as well as to increase the likelihood of apprehension of the suspects committing these crimes,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

Information on the Block Watch Program can be obtained by calling 778-421-3992, or visit the Port Alberni RCMP located at 4444 Morton Street.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

