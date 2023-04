An April 11, 2023 avalanche near Stewart, B.C. has killed one heliskier and left three others injured, Last Frontier Heliskiing confirmed. (Black Press Media file photo)

An avalanche in northwestern B.C. killed one heliskier and left three others injured Tuesday afternoon (April 11).

The group of five was touring around a remote mountain lodge about 150 kilometres north of Stewart when they were caught in the slide, Last Frontier Heliskiing said in a statement. Three of them were injured and one died.

“Our thoughts are with families and friends impacted by this tragedy.”

