UPDATE: 4 dead on-scene after bus rollover on B.C.'s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

8 people remain in hospital

Four people have died in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Okanagan Connector, RCMP have confirmed.

On Dec. 24, at approximately 6 p.m., a passenger bus crashed along Highway 97C between Merritt and West Kelowna, near the Loon Lake exit.

Fifty-three people were taken to hospital immediately after the incident and 36 people were treated for injuries. Interior Health confirmed Sunday that eight remain in hospital in Kelowna, Merritt and Kamloops.

A Code Orange was enacted in Kelowna, Merritt, and Penticton hospitals to accommodate for the injured passengers.

The code is called during mass casualties or serious events and sets in motion a series of protocols to prepare the hospital for an influx of critically injured people.

B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix said that two aircraft and 16 ambulances responded to the incident.

An information line has been set up by Interior Health as British Columbians search for details on their loved ones who were impacted by the crash. Those searching for additional information on their loved ones and which hospital a patient was taken to can call 250-545-2211.

A freezing rain warning is currently in effect along the Connector with conditions expected to worsen on Christmas night before warming on Dec. 26.

