UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Port Alberni motor vehicle accident

The top of Burde Street is closed following a fatal car accident this morning (Jan. 15, 2019). A collision analysis team has been called in from the east side of Vancouver Island. A detour is in place at Arbutus. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

One person has been confirmed dead following a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Burde Street and Carrier Road in Port Alberni.

Port Alberni RCMP received a call at 11:37 a.m. about a serious motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles. A pickup truck travelling eastbound on Burde Street collided with a car turning left off of Carrier Road. The resulting collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch, with the car landing on its roof, Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Neither the RCMP nor the BC Coroner Service have released the names of people involved in the accident.

“It is early in our investigation of this crash,” Hayden said. “Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. And visibility at the time was poor due to the dense fog in the area,” she said.

“The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has arrived on scene. The BC Coroner Service is also investigating and the RCMP Victim Services are assisting the families involved.”

Burde Street had been blocked off to all traffic east of Swordfern Lane but re-opened to the public shortly after 4 p.m.