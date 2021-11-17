Flood waters cover Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

Horgan said more fatalities are expected as a result of storm

The province has declared a state of emergency, Premier John Horgan announced at a press conference early on Wednesday (Nov. 17) afternoon.

Horgan said thousands of people have been forced out of their homes due to floods and landslides and that the province expects to confirm additional deaths as a result of the situation. One woman has already been confirmed dead as a result of a slide on Hwy. 99 near Lillooet.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said that the state of emergency will allow the province to bring in all available resources, secure the supply chain and fight against the hoarding of goods. The province has asked the federal government for assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces, who are due to be deployed as soon as possible.

Farnworth told British Columbians that leisure travel is off the table while the disaster continues.

“Our transportation infrastructure is crippled and we need to ensure it comes back online as soon as possible,” he said.

“This is a catastrophic event.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

BC FloodBreaking Newsflooding

