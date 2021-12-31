Rose Sawka, 91, waves to her son through the window of Acropolis Manor. She has been looking through the glass for contact since a COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term health and care home care facility on Jan. 19, 2021, locked the world outside. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Rose Sawka, 91, waves to her son through the window of Acropolis Manor. She has been looking through the glass for contact since a COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term health and care home care facility on Jan. 19, 2021, locked the world outside. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BREAKING: B.C. restricts long-term care to essential visitors only

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the move is necessary to protect seniors and staff

New provincial orders will restrict long-term care visits to essential visitors only beginning New Year’s Day.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the move is necessary to protect residents and staff and long-term care facilities. Henry noted that a surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant has strained staffing levels.

“We need to decrease the number of people coming into our long-term care homes so that we can best protect the seniors and elders and ensure that health care workers in those settings are able to manage,” she said. “This will be a measure we’ll have in place for as short a time as possible and we will be reevaluating this on January 18.”

More to come…

Previous story
Accused gets conditional sentence for 2018 school arson on Hornby Island
Next story
B.C. reduces isolation time to 5 days for mild COVD-19 symptoms

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Zeke Nicholson picks up a penalty for tripping Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Sam Schofield. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs can’t catch up to Cowichan Valley Capitals

Publisher Anne Pley, right, meets with current and former commercial pilots from the Alberni Valley on Dec. 8, 2021 at Starboard Grill for a book she is writing, tentatively titled Alberni Valley Skies. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Author collects stories of commercial aviation in Port Alberni

A COVID-19 testing centre in Victoria, pictured in October. In a new change, residents who miss calls from Island Health’s COVID booking centre will no longer be contacted again to schedule a test. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)
Island Health halts second calls for COVID test booking, cites ‘unprecedented demand’

Cathy Jensen, seated, from Abbeyfield House and Rosemarie Buchanan, a board member, donate handmade blankets to Capt. Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army. The blankets will go to people who need to keep warm this winter. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Knitters in Port Alberni make warm gesture for those in need