Conviction overturned for U.S. man whose DNA linked him to B.C. couple’s 1987 killing

Cold-case defendant William Talbott’s aggravated murder convictions were reversed Monday due to a juror’s bias, more than two years after a high-profile trial in the 1987 killings of a young Saanich couple, Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg.

Snohomish County sheriff’s detectives arrested Talbott in May 2018, with the help of forensic genealogy — a then-novel technique where crime scene DNA evidence can be combined with a genealogist’s sleuthing to identify a suspect through public ancestry databases.

Talbott became the first person in the world convicted by a jury in such a case. He was sentenced to life in prison for two counts of aggravated murder in the first degree.

The investigation, trial and conviction drew international coverage, television specials and a lengthy feature last month in The New Yorker about how genealogists were “cracking cold cases and transforming policing.”

Meanwhile, Talbott had appealed.

Oral arguments were heard Nov. 3.

Three Division I judges on the state Court of Appeals found Monday that one of the jurors, No. 40, demonstrated “actual bias” while being questioned during jury selection and that further questioning had not clarified that she could set aside her biases and base her verdict strictly on the evidence.

According to trial transcripts, the juror said that “if it’s a case involving violence and women, it’s just something that I’ve already experienced in my life, and I fear that I will always inherently have as a mother, so that’s just the one thing that I probably couldn’t get past.”

“I mean,” a deputy prosecutor asked, “you would be a great juror on a different kind of case, it’s just not this kind of case.”

The juror replied that he was right.

She went on to say that she was unsure if she could be fair because “a flood of emotion might come over me … and cloud my judgment.”

The juror was still seated, heard witness testimony for weeks and reached the guilty verdict after about three days of deliberation.

“After her clear, repeated expressions of actual bias as to the precise nature of the allegations at the heart of this trial and evidence which would be introduced, we cannot conclude that juror 40 was sufficiently rehabilitated such that Talbott was provided a fair and impartial jury,” reads the ruling, authored by Court of Appeals Judge Cecily Hazelrigg.

Talbott’s appellate attorneys raised many other issues related to the evidence in the case, as did Talbott in court papers he prepared himself.

Only the question of juror bias was addressed in the ruling Monday (Dec. 6).

The court did not address any concerns related to forensic genealogy.

Cook and Van Cuylenborg, of Vancouver Island, were on a trip to Seattle to pick up furnace parts for Cook’s father Nov. 18, 1987. Within days, their bodies were found many miles away.

Cook had been beaten, strangled and left dead beside a bridge near Monroe.

Van Cuylenborg had been shot in the head near Mount Vernon.

The van was recovered in an alley in downtown Bellingham.

Evidence inside became central to the investigation.

No suspect was arrested for over 30 years. Then DNA linked Talbott to the crime.

